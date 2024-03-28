Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Update

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Shares of DUAVF traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 208. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.69 and its 200 day moving average is $197.69. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 12-month low of $164.70 and a 12-month high of $230.15.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

