Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.85. 1,935,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,387. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

