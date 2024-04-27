Callan Capital LLC Purchases 525 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Up 2.0 %

ASML stock traded up $18.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $918.97. The stock had a trading volume of 865,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $955.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $804.52. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.