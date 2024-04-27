O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 110 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FDX opened at $265.75 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.