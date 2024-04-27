Callan Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Callan Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,324.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 57,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $240.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.19 and its 200-day moving average is $228.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

