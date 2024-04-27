Callan Capital LLC Sells 20,669 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,669 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $32.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

