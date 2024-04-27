JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 355,573 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,121,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 287,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 266,857 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 281,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 202,710 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JMST opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

