Callan Capital LLC Purchases 45,416 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

FNDE opened at $28.33 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.