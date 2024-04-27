Callan Capital LLC Has $37.91 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,267 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $37,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 257,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 174,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 198,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 53,773 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

