Callan Capital LLC Has $37.91 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,267 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $37,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 257,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 174,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 198,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 53,773 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.