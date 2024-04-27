Callan Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,809 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises 2.3% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 2.47% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $24,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $252,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 171,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

