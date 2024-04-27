Callan Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 0.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $129.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $94.96 and a 1-year high of $134.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.19.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.