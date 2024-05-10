Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 78,099 BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,954,000. Emory University acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,235,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,324,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,614,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000.

NYSEARCA BINC opened at $52.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

