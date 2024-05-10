Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) Insider Colin McIntyre Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR – Get Free Report) insider Colin McIntyre sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total value of A$86,000.00 ($56,953.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Pantoro Company Profile

Pantoro Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold mining, processing, and exploration activities in Western Australia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Halls Creek Project that includes the Nicolsons Mine located in Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

