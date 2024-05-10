Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) Insider Colin McIntyre Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR – Get Free Report) insider Colin McIntyre sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total value of A$86,000.00 ($56,953.64).
Pantoro Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Pantoro Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pantoro
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
Receive News & Ratings for Pantoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.