XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John F. North Acquires 3,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) Director John F. North purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,213.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

XPEL Trading Up 4.9 %

XPEL stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 70,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,731. The firm has a market cap of $958.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.84. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). XPEL had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPEL. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 10.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in XPEL by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

