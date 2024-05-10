Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. Energizer also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.62-0.68 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.57.

Get Energizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Energizer

Energizer Stock Up 0.8 %

ENR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.