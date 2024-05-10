FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Heather L. Hasson Sells 28,614 Shares

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FIGS Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FIGS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,994. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $961.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.41.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. FIGS’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FIGS. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

