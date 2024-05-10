FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Heather L. Hasson Sells 28,614 Shares

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of FIGS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,994. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $961.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.41.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. FIGS’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
