Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) SVP Emily Dreyer Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Trupanion Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRUP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 104,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Trupanion by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after acquiring an additional 91,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

