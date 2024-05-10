DCC (LON:DCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5,860.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,860 ($73.62) and last traded at GBX 5,830 ($73.24), with a volume of 305773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,785 ($72.68).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.94) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DCC
DCC Stock Up 0.7 %
DCC Company Profile
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DCC
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.