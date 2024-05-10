DCC (LON:DCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5,860.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,860 ($73.62) and last traded at GBX 5,830 ($73.24), with a volume of 305773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,785 ($72.68).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.94) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,747.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,610.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,500.78.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

