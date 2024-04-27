Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 71,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $95.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.32.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

