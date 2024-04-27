Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Up 0.3 %

NDSN opened at $260.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.90 and a 1-year high of $278.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.19.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.