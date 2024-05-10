Wedbush Increases Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target to $38.00

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.64% from the company’s previous close.

DNTH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNTH traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. 50,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,387. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,961,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,240,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $16,644,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $497,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

