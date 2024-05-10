Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the April 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

Amadeus IT Group stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,023. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $76.70.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

