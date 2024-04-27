Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 300 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Up 2.2 %

ATR opened at $143.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.09. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $148.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

