Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Issues Earnings Results

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Advantage Solutions stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 698,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Advantage Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advantage Solutions news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,279 shares in the company, valued at $566,099.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Stories

