Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.16% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $695.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

Vertex Energy Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 2,363,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

