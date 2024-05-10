Status 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.41 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $144.57 million and $3.41 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013351 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,386.17 or 0.99914466 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03909972 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $2,913,698.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

