Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $796.75 million during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CCU traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,471. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

