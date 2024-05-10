Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ TYRA traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $17.26. 11,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,219. The company has a market cap of $906.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,050 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 442,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,229 shares of company stock worth $124,736 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.