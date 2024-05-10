Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) PT Lowered to $2.50

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTHM. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

FTHM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 117,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Fathom has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a market cap of $29.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.01.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 97,697 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fathom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

