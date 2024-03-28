Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,083 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,041,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after buying an additional 101,856 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,896. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average is $76.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.