Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 515 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.73. 4,256,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,959,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

