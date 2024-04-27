GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stake Raised by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up approximately 5.2% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after purchasing an additional 889,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,380,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,043,000 after purchasing an additional 315,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,143,000 after purchasing an additional 342,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,708,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,309,000 after buying an additional 402,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $86.24. 1,790,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,738. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.