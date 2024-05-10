Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.152 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Stantec has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stantec to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

NYSE STN traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $81.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $78.12. Stantec has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

