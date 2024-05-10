Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of -84.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn ($0.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,600.0%.

KW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 230,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,677. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

