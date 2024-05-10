Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Short Interest Update

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the April 15th total of 294,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Primech Stock Down 7.5 %
NASDAQ:PMEC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 28,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,787. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. Primech has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.
About Primech
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Primech
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
Receive News & Ratings for Primech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.