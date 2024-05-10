Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Short Interest Update

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the April 15th total of 294,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Primech Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:PMEC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 28,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,787. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. Primech has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

About Primech

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include general cleaning and maintenance of public and private facilities, such as airports, conservancy areas, public areas, refuse disposal areas, and parks and carparks of public housing units; common areas of hotels, educational institutions, public roads, residential spaces, commercial buildings, office facilities, industrial areas, retail stores, and healthcare facilities; housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services.

