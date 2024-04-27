Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $154.29. 1,348,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.85. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.