WSP Global Inc. (WSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on July 15th

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

WSP Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WSP stock traded up C$1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$216.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$218.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$200.69. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$166.75 and a 12-month high of C$230.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.8118923 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$236.92.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

