Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $60.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Jack in the Box traded as low as $53.56 and last traded at $53.56, with a volume of 67566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.28.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jack in the Box

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 16,893.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.