Truist Financial Corp Has $150.64 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 474,819 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.53% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $150,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after purchasing an additional 986,942 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,376,000 after purchasing an additional 866,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after purchasing an additional 804,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $91.49. 5,432,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,877,896. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.62. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

