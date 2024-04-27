2,064 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.65. 2,258,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

