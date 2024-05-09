The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2108 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
York Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect York Water to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.
York Water Stock Performance
Shares of York Water stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.34. 61,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,169. York Water has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
About York Water
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.
