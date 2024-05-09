National Pension Service Has $80.15 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,786 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Occidental Petroleum worth $80,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,414,195. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.