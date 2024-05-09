Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RANI shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Rani Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:RANI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 223,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,113. The firm has a market cap of $340.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.