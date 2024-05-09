H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.530-$3.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.55 billion.

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $49.19. 1,129,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,040. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

