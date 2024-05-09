Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.85 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 88.87%. Apartment Investment and Management updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.500–0.400 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AIV stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.18. 978,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIV. StockNews.com downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

