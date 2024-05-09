TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. TPG’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

TPG Price Performance

TPG traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.93. 943,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,127. TPG has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,074.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TPG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TPG

Insider Activity at TPG

In other TPG news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,637,159.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,465.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James G. Coulter sold 16,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $705,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 386,936 shares in the company, valued at $16,112,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132. Insiders own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.