Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWRGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Radware updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-$0.17 EPS.

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,517. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $873.73 million, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Earnings History for Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

