Callan Capital LLC Purchases 163 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.45. 541,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,134. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.51.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.