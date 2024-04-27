Callan Capital LLC Sells 5,123 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.53. The stock had a trading volume of 161,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,365. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $151.31.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

