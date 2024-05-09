International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Raises Dividend to $1.75 Per Share

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.
International Seaways has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. International Seaways has a payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.
International Seaways Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of INSW stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.90. 1,156,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $62.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $53,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,927.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $53,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,927.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $727,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,563.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,846 shares of company stock worth $3,074,618. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About International Seaways
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
